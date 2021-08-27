Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Insider Buys A$173,869.82 in Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Terry Davis bought 7,936 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$21.91 ($15.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$173,869.82 ($124,192.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Seven Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. Seven Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

