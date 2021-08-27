SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the July 29th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SGLFF stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $12.62.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

