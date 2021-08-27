SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.88. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 114,140 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

