Shadows (DOWS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $512,952.00

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on major exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $512,952.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00774529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00100344 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

