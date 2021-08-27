Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Shares Up 33.3%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)’s stock price shot up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

Shanta Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

