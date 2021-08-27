SHIBA INU (SHIB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.88 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $299.67 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00125461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00152974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,383.51 or 1.00243131 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.00 or 0.01035915 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.06699454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00632496 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.