Shield Protocol Trading Up 34.7% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.92 or 0.00018215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $156,688.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00127415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.98 or 0.98363191 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.88 or 0.00996744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.93 or 0.06647844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

