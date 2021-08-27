SHIELD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $126,067.10 and $15.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

