Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is ARK Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 3.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Shopify worth $1,781,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 254.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP traded up $15.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,531.42. The stock had a trading volume of 520,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,506.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.