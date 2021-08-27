Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 514 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$861,823.07.

TSE:SHOP traded up C$9.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1,929.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,194. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1,109.41 and a twelve month high of C$2,075.88. The firm has a market cap of C$240.79 billion and a PE ratio of 78.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,885.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,260.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “$2,233.00” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,172.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.