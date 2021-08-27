Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Earns $2,233.00 Rating from CIBC

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “$2,233.00” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,260.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,172.17.

SHOP stock traded up C$10.94 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1,931.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,055. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,885.50. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$1,109.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,075.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

