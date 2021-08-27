Shopping (SPI) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.71 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Shopping has a total market cap of $69.71 million and $3.57 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $73.61 or 0.00152281 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00128258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00153842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,051.45 or 0.99403115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.99 or 0.01013627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.00 or 0.06690107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 946,981 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

