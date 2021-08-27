Short Interest in Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Drops By 67.4%

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the July 29th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Alliance Bioenergy Plus Company Profile

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

