Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Grows By 154.1%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 154.1% from the July 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

