Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Drops By 70.3%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the July 29th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

