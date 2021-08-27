Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Drops By 70.5%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BBTVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $4.76 on Friday. BBTV has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

