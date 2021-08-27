Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Increases By 328.9%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, an increase of 328.9% from the July 29th total of 109,300 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BDR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,487,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,600. 56.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

