Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Declines By 69.8%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BXBLY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,459. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

