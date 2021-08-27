Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Declines By 79.3%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the July 29th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bridgestone stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

