Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Expands By 300.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $111.68 and a 1-year high of $234.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.71.

CZMWY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

