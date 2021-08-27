Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declines By 60.0%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

