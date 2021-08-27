Short Interest in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Decreases By 76.3%

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CINR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 7,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,684. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

