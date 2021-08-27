Short Interest in Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Declines By 77.0%

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the July 29th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,007,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CCTC remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 254,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

