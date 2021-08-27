Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Grows By 152.9%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,060. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
