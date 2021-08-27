Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Grows By 152.9%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,060. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EONGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

