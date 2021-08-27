Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Increases By 320.0%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 593,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ETG opened at $21.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $22.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

