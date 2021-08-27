Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Drops By 80.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EQFN stock remained flat at $$12.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87. Equitable Financial has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.99.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
