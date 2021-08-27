Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Decreases By 71.2%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,352. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.32.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

