Short Interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Decreases By 71.2%

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the July 29th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,352. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.32.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

