Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Declines By 69.1%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the July 29th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.5 days.

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $$13.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Several research firms recently commented on FCXXF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

