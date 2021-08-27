Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Decreases By 71.4%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE FAM remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,221. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.