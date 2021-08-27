Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Decreases By 71.4%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FAM remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,221. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 130,599 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 82,825 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

