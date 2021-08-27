Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Decreases By 66.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FTAG remained flat at $$29.43 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 10.17% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

