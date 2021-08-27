Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rises By 145.9%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSNUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

