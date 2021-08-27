Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Drops By 70.2%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the July 29th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GDSI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,135. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
