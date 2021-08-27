Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Drops By 70.2%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the July 29th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDSI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,135. Global Digital Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

