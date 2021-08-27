Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Increases By 289.1%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 289.1% from the July 29th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, VP Scott Lefever sold 19,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $78,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.32.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

