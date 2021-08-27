Short Interest in Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Decreases By 66.7%

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HAUP remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. Hauppauge Digital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of variety of consumer electronic hardware and software products, which includes television and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. Its products are categorized into TV receivers and Tuners, High Definition Video Recorder, and Peripheral Software Applications and Video Streaming Support Devices.

