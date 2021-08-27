Short Interest in Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Decreases By 66.7%

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HAUP remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. Hauppauge Digital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
Hauppauge Digital Company Profile
