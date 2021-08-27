Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Increases By 315.1%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 315.1% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HESAY opened at $144.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.78. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

