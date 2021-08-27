Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Decreases By 72.1%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the July 29th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ILUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 27,216,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,287,563. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
