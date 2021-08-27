Short Interest in IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Increases By 322.7%

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 322.7% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.0 days.

IMXCF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. IMAX China has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

About IMAX China

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three groups: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and New Business Initiatives and Other.

