Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Decreases By 66.7%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IOR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.30. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

