Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Decreases By 66.7%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of IOR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.30. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
