Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Rises By 287.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

