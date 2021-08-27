Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Expands By 231.5%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 231.5% from the July 29th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

PIO opened at $42.35 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

