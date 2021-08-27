Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Drops By 73.8%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the July 29th total of 871,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.80. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

