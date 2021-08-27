Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Expands By 270.1%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 270.1% from the July 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2298 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

