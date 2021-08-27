Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Increases By 283.3%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARUY opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

