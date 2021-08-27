Short Interest in Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Declines By 73.4%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 29th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.25.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.