Short Interest in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Rises By 188.9%

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 188.9% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NICK stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Nicholas Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 15.88%.

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $25,218.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,790.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 49,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 230,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,776. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

