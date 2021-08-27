Short Interest in Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Rises By 200.0%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RCCMF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Nippon Dragon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
About Nippon Dragon Resources
