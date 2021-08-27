Short Interest in Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Rises By 200.0%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RCCMF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Nippon Dragon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About Nippon Dragon Resources

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

