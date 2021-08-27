Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Drops By 65.7%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 29th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NVFY opened at $2.14 on Friday. Nova LifeStyle has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

