Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rises By 262.5%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NVZMY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $79.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.44. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

