Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Increases By 271.4%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUW opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.