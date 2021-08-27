Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Drops By 75.0%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.